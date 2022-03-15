Game Review | Gran Turismo 7 – another you, so I could love you more

Gran Turismo is the more elegant, soft, fine curves, Norwegian interior designer of the racing genre. It’s prim, it’s polished and it’s easy on the eyes. The UI has soft, round edges, the sound effects are gentle, and the music is, mostly, a sunny afternoon at the cafe, with a book in your right hand and a perfectly textured Caffe Crema in the left. It’s calming, it’s soothing and yet it’s still racing.

This time around I feel like they’ve put more attention towards the collecting of the cars; starting off GT7 has a “quest” system in the form of Cafe Menu’s where they mostly focus on collecting a certain type of car to complete. At first, I thought this felt a little “hand-holdy”, I mean, put me in a car and let me race man! but, in reality, it functions so well in getting you to play through the game and experience everything that GT7 has to offer. There are over 400 cars to collect at launch and over 2500 “scapes” for you to use in there, pretty neat, photography mode, your dream of photographing a once in a lifetime car at the salt flats has arrived.

“Fine” you say, “but I’m the kind of collector that takes their collections out of the box”, you say, well good! Let those puppies breathe! Take them out on the racetrack and enjoy them! GT7 is, obviously, a racing game, and race you shall! I found GT7 to have a nice blend of arcade and sim racing with all the assist options that they offer. The default ones, to be honest, are way too much, you could essentially pull the acceleration trigger and let the game do the rest, if you wanted to, but there’s no fun in that. What is nice about it though, is that you can start off with the assists on, and as you get a little braver with that big toe of yours, you can ease up on the assists and really experience the simulated racing that GT7 has on offer. Each car has its own personality and requires its own gentle touch to be brought around a racetrack in first place and each one, is a joy to race. There are few things better than nudging an A45 AMG off pole position with a turbo charged ’65 Mini Cooper S and if you don’t get toe cramps trying to get a Corvette around a corner without it spinning out, then I think you need to get your toes checked.