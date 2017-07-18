Sci-Tech

Britain's cyber security centre says has never certified Kaspersky products

18 July 2017 - 12:47 By Reuters
Britain's National Cyber Security Centre said on Tuesday it had never certified products from Russian cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab.

"The NCSC certifies products through a range of initiatives, and vendors apply to have their products certified via one of our accredited lab partners," the NCSC, which is part of Britain's GCHQ eavesdropping security agency, said.

"We certify products through a range of initiatives, but the NCSC has never had products listed from Kaspersky," it said.

After a U.S. government move to restrict its activities, Kaspersky Lab said it had fallen victim to U.S.-Russia global sparring. 

