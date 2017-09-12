Sci-Tech

Google has a worldwide meltdown

12 September 2017 - 21:27 By Timeslive
A Google logo is seen at the garage where the company was founded on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California. File photo.
A Google logo is seen at the garage where the company was founded on Google's 15th anniversary in Menlo Park, California. File photo.
Image: STEPHEN LAM

Google has gone down in a number of countries around the world.

The world’s largest search engine, which offers Gmail e-mail service, the video hosting platform Youtube, Google maps, Google Talk and the Google+ social network, appears to have shut down at around 4PM BST, Tuesday.

According to Downdetector and Outage.Report, Google was experiencing serious issues in parts of the UK, France, North America and Japan.

Outage map shows the areas most effected by the Google outage on Tuesday.
Outage map shows the areas most effected by the Google outage on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, #googledown started trending as thousands of worldwide users took to social media to express their frustration.

What caused the outage is still unknown.

Most read

  1. Google has a worldwide meltdown Sci-Tech
  2. Man shot dead in alleged robbery at Centurion café South Africa
  3. Final bell tolls for Gupta spin doctors: Bell Pottinger’s UK branch goes bust South Africa
  4. Hout Bay protesters go after tourists‚ boats, restaurants and helicopter South Africa
  5. No foul play in disciplining Vlok Symington‚ says SARS South Africa

Latest Videos

975 learners receive bicycles to travel to school
SAPS blood-splatter expert casts doubts on Van Breda evidence
X