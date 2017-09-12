Google has a worldwide meltdown
Google has gone down in a number of countries around the world.
The world’s largest search engine, which offers Gmail e-mail service, the video hosting platform Youtube, Google maps, Google Talk and the Google+ social network, appears to have shut down at around 4PM BST, Tuesday.
According to Downdetector and Outage.Report, Google was experiencing serious issues in parts of the UK, France, North America and Japan.
Gmail is having issues since 11:22 AM ESThttps://t.co/77UjLrfO4o— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) September 12, 2017
YouTube is having issues since 11:18 AM ESThttps://t.co/Y2dMzKpSuF— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) September 12, 2017
Google Maps is having issues since 11:15 AM ESThttps://t.co/4GfGTp0ijI— Outage Report (@ReportOutage) September 12, 2017
Meanwhile, #googledown started trending as thousands of worldwide users took to social media to express their frustration.
What caused the outage is still unknown.
I asked Google if Google was down and Google said "No". #googledown pic.twitter.com/P5ouWkCC3o— Calvin Prasad (@cal2go) September 12, 2017
I'd hate to be the guy at @Google who accidentally pressed the wrong button today. #googledown #baddayatwork pic.twitter.com/r2UK97ksol— ZigZag Digital (@zigzag_digital) September 12, 2017
