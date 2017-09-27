Expect more 'Lucifer' heatwaves to scorch Europe, scientists say

Heatwaves like Lucifer, which fanned forest fires and damaged crops in Europe in August, are now at least four times more common than they were a century ago, said the World Weather Attribution (WWA), a coalition of international scientists.

"In the early 1900s, a summer like the one we just experienced would have been extremely rare," Geert Jan van Oldenborgh, senior researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute, said in a statement.

"Across southern Europe, there is now a one in 10 chance of seeing a heatwave as hot as we saw during this past summer every summer."

Such weather will become typical in southern Europe by mid-century if greenhouse gases continue to increase in the atmosphere, according to climate model simulations by WWA, which assesses climate change's influence on extreme weather.

World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, scientists said in January.