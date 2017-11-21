Umvozu‚ a new app that links employers and job-seekers‚ has scooped an international

The team‚ which was assembled by Sakhe Mkosi and also consists of Fuaad Coovadia‚ Boitumelo Dikoko and Kabelo-Keitumetse Murray‚ won the 2017 Geneva Challenge which encourages interdisciplinary master’s students to find solutions to the world's development problems.

Apart from Murray who studies at Wits University‚ they are all undergraduates from UCT now engaged in postgraduate studies.

"Even before finding out that we would be going to the finals‚ we spent time planning the implementation process by creating partnerships and planning out the platform. We all know that unemployment‚ which is closely linked to skill deficiency‚ is a serious issue in South Africa‚ so we are now continuing to work on the project as we have an opportunity to change someone's life forever‚” said Dikoko.