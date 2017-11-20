Is R27k for a smartphone Huawei robbery?

Making cheap consumer tech might mean moving more units, but it's not glamourous - and for technology companies, glamour is irresistible.

There's no prestige in affordability or financial pragmatism. No gossip rag reports on the actor who makes it big and keeps driving the jalopy he drove at university but the actor who buys a Lamborghini and bathes in Dom Pérignon? They're the ones teens dress up as for Halloween or follow obsessively on Instagram. Sadly, excess sells. Tragically, it's aspirational.

It's now uncontroversial for smartphone manufacturers to price their fanciest handsets around the R20,000 mark. In typical Apple fashion, the iPhone X reaches and breaches that milestone. But Apple can get away with it, right? Because it's Apple.