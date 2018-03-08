Virtual farmers could prove a vital piece in the cog trying to alleviate the ongoing drought across South Africa‚ after Ster-Kinekor Entertainment said R10 from the sale of every farming simulator game Pure Farming 2018 would be given to AgriSA’s Drought Relief Fund.

The fund has been set up to assist South African farmers during the current drought.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday. Pure Farming 2018 gets launched next Tuesday.

The drought relief fund was initiated by agricultural company Senwes and AgriSA in December 2015 to mobilise the public to donate funds in order to mitigate the disastrous impact of the drought‚ which is the worst since 1982.

In the first six months of the fund’s establishment‚ AgriSA collected R14-million from the public and businesses. While retail shops provided water and food hampers to the farming communities‚ farmers donated bales of fodder.