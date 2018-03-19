People across the world – including Johannesburg residents – will switch off their lights and non-essential appliances between 8.30pm and 9.30pm on Saturday‚ March 24‚ to mark Earth Hour in support of the World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) fight against climate change.

The city has again partnered with the Green Building Council of SAA (GBCSA) and has pledged to switching off the lights of iconic buildings and landmarks.

According to the organisers‚ in 2017 an estimated 50-million people across 35 countries switched off their lights for one hour.

Earth Hour 2018 aims to motivate one billion people around the globe and in more than 1 000 cities to take a stand against global warming.

This year‚ the theme is “Let Nature Shine” and the South African campaign focuses on food‚ energy‚ water and waste - challenging individuals‚ communities‚ schools‚ businesses and municipalities to take the lead on climate action.

Through the WWF interactive pledge platform‚ all South Africans are being urged to take small actions that collectively translate into a big impact on climate change. WWF South Africa encouraged all people to help by becoming motivators and climate champions for the Earth.