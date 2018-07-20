Lions should be protected‚ Chief Patekile Songo Holomisa‚ the honorary president of Contralesa (Congress of Traditional Leaders of SA) and deputy minister of labour has said‚ condemning the latest government decision to almost double the legal export of lion bones to 1 500 skeletons from South Africa.

“Lions are revered in traditional culture. Canned hunting is not acceptable. It is abhorrent to African culture‚” said Holomisa on Thursday night. “Lions should be roaming in the wild and not be subjected to this kind of cowardice.”

The poaching of captive lions has more than doubled since South Africa legalised the cross-border trade in lion bones‚ the Endangered Wildlife Trust (EWT) warned this week.

“In the year immediately preceding the quota (June 2016 to May 2017)‚ 13 captive-bred lions in South Africa were poached for their body parts. The EWT notes with concern that during the first year of the quota (June 2017 to May 2018) there were 12 poaching incidents‚ resulting in 31 lions being killed‚” said the trust.