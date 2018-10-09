Sci-Tech

WATCH | Hungry wild dogs catch five buffalo calves in feeding frenzy

09 October 2018 - 14:09 By timeslive

Not content with the two buffalo calves they had just caught, a pack of wild dogs continued with their hunt and killed another three.

The feeding frenzy was caught on camera by Mandy Taplin in Moremi game reserve, in Botswana.

“On arrival, we saw that the buffalo herd had been split, and in the middle, the wild dogs were actually eating two buffalo calves. What happened next was a roller coaster of emotions and an absolute adrenaline rush...” said Taplin.

"Although this was so exciting to see, it was also very sad and exceptionally gruesome to watch."

MORE:

WATCH | Boys save dog from snake's death grip

The video shared on Chinese media shows three boys fighting hard to free the dog from the snake.
News
5 days ago

WATCH | School of the hunt: 10 lion cubs take on buffalo calf

Everyone needs to learn, especially if you're a pride of lion cubs taking down your first buffalo.
Lifestyle
7 days ago

WATCH | 'That was a bit too close': large lion pride strolls past man's car

When Steve Haley decided to take a solo trip to the Kruger National Park, he never expected to have a 'once in a lifetime' experience with a large ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. No easing in as Ramaphosa gives Mboweni one night to prepare for his first ... South Africa
  2. Google launch event overshadowed by privacy firestorm Sci-Tech
  3. Catholic church distances itself from explosive sex abuse claims South Africa
  4. Espionage scandals show Russian army's growing clout World
  5. Your communication skills can make the difference between success and failure ... Business

Latest Videos

‘Fight the gangsters toe-to-toe’: Anti-gang unit headed for Hanover Park after ...
'My wife's death is not in vain' Five days in protest-hit Westbury
X