WATCH | Hungry wild dogs catch five buffalo calves in feeding frenzy

Not content with the two buffalo calves they had just caught, a pack of wild dogs continued with their hunt and killed another three.

The feeding frenzy was caught on camera by Mandy Taplin in Moremi game reserve, in Botswana.

“On arrival, we saw that the buffalo herd had been split, and in the middle, the wild dogs were actually eating two buffalo calves. What happened next was a roller coaster of emotions and an absolute adrenaline rush...” said Taplin.

"Although this was so exciting to see, it was also very sad and exceptionally gruesome to watch."