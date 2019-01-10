Good vibrations turn bad as robotic sex toy banned from hi-tech fest

An inventor is calling upon social media users to moan about her hands-free robotic vibrator being dropped from one of the world's biggest tech shows.

In an open letter to the board of the Consumer Electronics Show, currently on in Las Vegas, American inventor Lora DiCarlo asks supporters to tweet the CE of the Consumer Technology Association to demand real answers on why the vibrator was dropped from the show as well as its prestigious award revoked.

DiCarlo was orginally selected as a CES 2019 Innovation Awards honoree in the robotics and drone product category for the Osé personal massager.