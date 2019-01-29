Sci-Tech

Potential global cyber attack could cause billions worth of damage

29 January 2019 - 09:31 By Reuters

Image: Leon Neal/AFP

A co-ordinated global cyber attack, spread through malicious email, could cause economic damages anywhere between $85 billion and $193 billion, a hypothetical scenario developed as a stress test for risk management showed.

Insurance claims after such an attack would range from business interruption and cyber extortion to incident response costs, the report jointly produced by insurance market Lloyd's of London and Aon said on Tuesday.

Total claims paid by the insurance sector in this scenario is estimated to be between $10 billion and $27 billion, based on policy limits ranging from $500,000 to $200 million.

The stark difference between insured and economic loss estimates highlights the extent of underinsurance, in case of such an attack, the stress test showed. An attack could affect several sectors globally, with the largest losses in retail, healthcare, manufacturing and banking fields.

Regional economies that are more service dominated, especially the United States and Europe, would suffer more and are vulnerable to higher direct losses, the report said.

Cyber attacks have been in focus after a virus spread from Ukraine to wreak havoc around the globe in 2017, crippling thousands of computers, disrupting ports from Mumbai to Los Angeles and even halting production at a chocolate factory in Australia.

Governments are increasingly warning against the risks private businesses face from such attacks, both those carried out by foreign governments and financially motivated criminals.

For example, Britain's National Cyber Security Centre announced on Friday it was investigating a large-scale Domain Name System (DNS) hijacking campaign that hit governments and commercial organisations across the world.

In another recent incident, French engineering consultancy Altran Technologies was the target of a cyber attack that hit its operations in some European countries.

On a larger scale, personal data and documents from hundreds of German politicians and public figures, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, were published online in what appears to be one of Germany's most far-reaching data breaches.

The report was also co-produced by MSIG, SCOR TransRe and Cyber Risk Management (CyRiM). 

READ MORE

Facebook closes hundreds of 'inauthentic' Russia-linked pages

Facebook announced Thursday that it has removed more than 500 pages, groups and accounts originating in Russia for engaging in what the social ...
News
11 days ago

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Kaspersky makes a move to improve digital security

Security, privacy and protection are always bolted on as an afterthought
Business
2 months ago

Facebook's launches 'war room' to combat manipulation

In Facebook's "War Room," a nondescript space adorned with American and Brazilian flags, a team of 20 people monitors computer screens for signs of ...
News
3 months ago

Flaw in WhatsApp can allow hackers to send fake messages

Researchers at Israeli cybersecurity firm said Wednesday they had found a flaw in WhatsApp that could allow hackers to modify and send fake messages ...
News
5 months ago

It's a sign of the times: signatures may soon become obsolete

A UK cybersecurity firm called Online Spy Shop this week released the results of a survey this that suggests the good old-fashioned handwritten ...
Lifestyle
5 months ago

Hotels 'hot targets' for cyber criminals

You might be cautious about using your credit card for some online shopping - but do you ever think twice about swiping it at a hotel?
News
6 months ago

Most read

  1. Coligny killers deserve life sentences, says ex-mayor and spiritual leader South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe president wants MDC 'crippled', rejects entreaties for dialogue - ... Africa
  3. Redefine your matric results with Damelin Correspondence College News
  4. Family fumes after death in custody of Vlakfontein murder accused South Africa
  5. Residents loot cash-in-transit van after heist in Tembisa South Africa

Latest Videos

Cash-in-transit van hit by armed robbers in Tembisa
Massive fire consumes Lion’s Head
X