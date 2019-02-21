Mzansi stanning over new Galaxy S10 smartphone
Samsung lovers are stanning hard after the new Galaxy S10 was revealed on Wednesday night, with the phone trending on social media for hours.
The company unveiled a range of four Galaxy smart phones, including the S10, S10e, S10+ and S10 5G.
MyBroadband reports that the four models will retail between R15,999 and R35,999.
The smart phones boast power-sharing, which means users can charge their devices without an electricity connection.
Here are some of the reactions:
Samsung Galaxy s10 just replaced laptops in a flash. pic.twitter.com/FMLIU9rD0u— Caryeah #thenextbigthing (@Khayeli17292132) February 21, 2019
The new Samsung Galaxy s10 comes with 12GB ram and 1TB storage. pic.twitter.com/XFl5y7qyEO— Aniruddh (@TechExplore_7) February 21, 2019
Samsung actually did it... pic.twitter.com/8gvUb4tbxy— grey or gray? (@davidlxndr) February 21, 2019
Just got my Samsung Galaxy Fold.#BallinOnBudget pic.twitter.com/sWbrwOH1uE— Big Draco (@SwooooshLife) February 21, 2019
$2000 for a phone? I hope they also get a taste of karma like Samsung Galaxy note 7, We ain't drug dealers please. #Samsung #GalaxyS10 #SamsungGalaxyFold #GalaxyFold #SamsungEvent— Man's Not Barry Roux (@AdvBarryRoux) February 21, 2019
The Cinematic Infinity Display of the #GalaxyS10 is revolutionary— Yasin (@Yasin41796011) February 21, 2019
Don’t buy the S10+— Sold By Tech (@soldbytech) February 21, 2019
Don’t buy it ...
Don’t do it....
I just bought it 🤷🏻♂️@SamsungMobileUS #galaxys10 #GalaxyS10Plus pic.twitter.com/PkZYwKkCcX