Mzansi stanning over new Galaxy S10 smartphone

21 February 2019 - 10:39 By Cebelihle Bhengu
The new Samsung Galaxy S10 was lunched in South Africa on Wednesday.
Image: Twitter/@SamsungMobileSA

Samsung lovers are stanning hard after the new Galaxy S10 was revealed on Wednesday night, with the phone trending on social media for hours.

The company unveiled a range of four Galaxy smart phones, including the S10, S10e, S10+ and S10 5G. 

MyBroadband reports that the four models will retail between R15,999 and R35,999. 

The smart phones boast power-sharing, which means users can charge their devices without an electricity connection.

Here are some of the reactions:

