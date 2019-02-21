Mzansi stanning over new Galaxy S10 smartphone

Samsung lovers are stanning hard after the new Galaxy S10 was revealed on Wednesday night, with the phone trending on social media for hours.

The company unveiled a range of four Galaxy smart phones, including the S10, S10e, S10+ and S10 5G.

MyBroadband reports that the four models will retail between R15,999 and R35,999.

The smart phones boast power-sharing, which means users can charge their devices without an electricity connection.

Here are some of the reactions: