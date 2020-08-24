Sci-Tech

Fastest-ever internet connection could download all of Netflix in one second

24 August 2020 - 18:51 By TimesLIVE
Scientists in the UK have achieved an internet connection so fast that the entire Netflix library can be downloaded in just one second.
Image: Daniil Peshkov/ 123rf.com

Researchers have reportedly created the fastest-ever internet connection.

According to The Independent in the UK, the connection is much quicker than any ever achieved before.

In fact, it is said to be so fast that it can enable the entire Netflix library to be downloaded in just one second.

The team behind the breakthrough, from University College London, were able to transmit data at 178 terabits per second. This speed is double the capacity of any system currently used in the world, and a fifth faster than the previous record.

It is also getting close to the theoretical limit of data transmission, first proposed by US mathematician Claude Shannon in 1949.

