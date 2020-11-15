SpaceX and NASA set for first operational astronaut mission to space

SpaceX, the rocket company of hi-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, was due on Sunday to launch four astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station, NASA's first full-fledged mission sending a crew into orbit aboard a privately owned spacecraft.

The company's newly designed Crew Dragon capsule, which the crew has dubbed Resilience, was set for lift-off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 7:27pm Eastern time (0027 GMT on Monday) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The 27-hour ride to the space station, an orbiting laboratory some 400km above Earth, was originally scheduled to begin on Saturday.

But the launch was postponed for a day due to forecasts of gusty winds — remnants of Tropical Storm Eta — that would have made a return landing for the Falcon 9's reusable booster stage difficult, NASA officials said.

NASA is calling the flight its first “operational” mission for a rocket and crew-vehicle system that was 10 years in the making. It represents a new era of commercially developed spacecraft — owned and operated by a private entity rather than NASA — for sending Americans into orbit.

“This is the culmination of years of work and effort from a lot of people, and a lot of time,” Benji Reed, SpaceX senior director of human spaceflight programmes, told reporters on Friday. “We have built what I would call one of the safest launch vehicles and spacecraft ever.”