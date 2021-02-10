Anatomy of a disinformation campaign: The who, what and why of deliberate falsehoods on Twitter

In recent years, the UK’s Oxford Internet Institute has tracked the manipulation of public opinion online. Since 2018, SA has featured on a growing list of countries where social media is used to spread disinformation and computational propaganda. Twitter is a prominent platform for social media manipulation in SA, the institute found.

In this three-part series, Africa Check and the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) take a closer look at disinformation on Twitter in SA. Part one focuses on disinformation actors, their behaviour and content. In part two, we ask: How much damage can a hashtag cause? And finally, we consider what individual social media users can do about disinformation.

The people behind disinformation – deliberate falsehoods spread online – exploit an information ecosystem that “prioritises what is popular over what is true” to cause widespread harm.

The root of the problem is that political conversations take place on platforms built for viral advertising, says Renée DiResta, research manager at Stanford University’s Internet Observatory, a US programme that focuses on the abuse of social media.

“[Social media algorithms] will show you what you want to see, but they don’t have any kind of value judgment and this is where we see things like radicalisation beginning to be an increasing problem because the recommendation engine does not actually understand what it is suggesting.”

The foreign influence operations of countries like Russia, and increasingly China, loom large in discussions about online disinformation. But the threat of domestic disinformation is as real.

The recently released 2020 edition of the Oxford Internet Institute’s Global Inventory of Organised Social Media Manipulation identified 77 countries where government or political party actors used disinformation on social media to manipulate public opinion. These disinformation campaigns are mostly run within the country, the researchers told Africa Check.