WATCH | ‘I’m not a cat’: Zoom filter moemish leaves lawyer in court debate red-faced

Forget the battle to find the mute button and shouting “can you hear me?”, one US lawyer’s Zoom nightmare came in the form of a filter.

Texas lawyer Rod Ponton looked anything but professional during a recent serious court debate held online ,when he accidentally left a kitten filter on during a video conference call with a judge and was unable to change it.

In a video of the incident shared online, judge Roy Ferguson can be heard telling Ponton: “I believe you have a filter turned on in the video settings. You might want to...”

Panicking, Ponton asked: “Can you hear me, judge? I don’t know how to remove it. I’ve got my assistant here. She’s trying to but I’m prepared to go forward with it. I’m here live. I’m not a cat.”

The judge's response?

“I can see that.”