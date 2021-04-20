Facial recognition tech, data learning for road safety being studied by Sanral hub

Sanral says its technical innovation hub (TIH) is probing the extent to which machine learning can be harnessed in the quest to improve road safety, reduce congestion and inform infrastructure development.

Ruan van Breda, mechatronic engineer at TIH, said: “Machine learning can be used to detect and segment objects within a camera frame (each frame of a video is analysed as a still image). These objects can then be classified based on pre-trained image classifiers.

“Within the road environment, this allows one to detect and classify different type of vehicles, pedestrians, different types of animals, cyclists, etc.”

Currently there is already ample data available for these classification types. However, Van Breda said these genres can be further expanded through the creation of custom data sets and training classifiers, to be able to distinguish, for example, between slow moving traffic and a road traffic crash.

This can also be used to create new classification classes based on unique experiences, or the requirements of the road authority such as fire or protest detection, and foreign objects such as rocks.