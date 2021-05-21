US government forecasts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

The US government on Thursday forecast an above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which is already off to an early start with a storm expected to form off Bermuda this week.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecast between three and five major hurricanes, with sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour (178kph), will form in 2021.

Between six and 10 hurricanes with winds of at least 74mph (119kph) are expected out of 13-20 tropical storms in 2021, NOAA forecasters said. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39mph (63kph).