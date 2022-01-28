Huawei’s Petal Search can unlock e-learning for millions of SA learners
Here’s how this intelligent, mobile-friendly search engine can help students stay on their A game
According to the World Bank, the disruption caused by the pandemic has affected 1.6-billion students globally, compromising classroom time. Since the start of Covid-19, many countries have embraced online or distance learning to mitigate against the disruption.
However, developing countries such as SA face additional infrastructure challenges, making it difficult for learners to keep up with their schooling. Luckily, Huawei’s intelligent search engine, Huawei Petal Search, can help local learners stay on their A game — even in difficult circumstances.
Huawei Petal Search is available for free via the Huawei AppGallery. If you’re a learner, download it now to unlock a wealth of e-learning tools that’ll give your education a boost no matter what grade you’re in.
Armed with Huawei Petal Search, you can easily access information from local services, find apps and get comprehensive results all tailored to your location. This means you won’t have to wade through pages of international search results to find educational resources focused on the SA school curriculum.
This includes the numerous zero-rated e-learning websites available, which you can access without using any mobile data.
For instance, the department of basic education has a variety of NSC past year papers available if you’re in matric. There’s also an extensive range of Mind the Gap study guides for grade 12 learners. If maths, science, IT or CAT are the subjects you’re looking for, check out Siyavula; it has free textbooks available for learners from grade 4 to grade 12 to download.
Vodacom has also come to the party and zero-rated its E-School. Covering a variety of subjects from grade R to matric, this can easily be your go-to resource for quality and freely available educational offerings.
You can also turn to Huawei AppGallery for an incredible number of freely available educational and e-learning apps. For example, the Oxford Dictionary of English is available for mahala to download. You can also consider Alison, which provides free online courses developed by subject matter experts around the world. You even get a certificate on completion of a course.
You can save your favourite resources in Huawei Petal Search, giving you the convenience of studying where you left off previously. And, as this search engine is designed with smaller screens in mind, it’ll deliver a much better user experience when you’re using your smartphone or tablet to study.
This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services SA