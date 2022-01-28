Huawei’s Petal Search can unlock e-learning for millions of SA learners

According to the World Bank, the disruption caused by the pandemic has affected 1.6-billion students globally, compromising classroom time. Since the start of Covid-19, many countries have embraced online or distance learning to mitigate against the disruption.

However, developing countries such as SA face additional infrastructure challenges, making it difficult for learners to keep up with their schooling. Luckily, Huawei’s intelligent search engine, Huawei Petal Search, can help local learners stay on their A game — even in difficult circumstances.

Huawei Petal Search is available for free via the Huawei AppGallery. If you’re a learner, download it now to unlock a wealth of e-learning tools that’ll give your education a boost no matter what grade you’re in.

Armed with Huawei Petal Search, you can easily access information from local services, find apps and get comprehensive results all tailored to your location. This means you won’t have to wade through pages of international search results to find educational resources focused on the SA school curriculum.