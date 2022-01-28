Sci-Tech

Huawei’s Petal Search can unlock e-learning for millions of SA learners

Here’s how this intelligent, mobile-friendly search engine can help students stay on their A game

28 January 2022 - 15:14
Sponsored
Designed with smaller screens in mind, Huawei Petal Search delivers a better user experience when studying using tablets or smartphones.
Designed with smaller screens in mind, Huawei Petal Search delivers a better user experience when studying using tablets or smartphones.
Image: 123RF/rawpixel

According to the World Bank, the disruption caused by the pandemic has affected 1.6-billion students globally, compromising classroom time. Since the start of Covid-19, many countries have embraced online or distance learning to mitigate against the disruption. 

However, developing countries such as SA face additional infrastructure challenges, making it difficult for learners to keep up with their schooling. Luckily, Huawei’s intelligent search engine, Huawei Petal Search, can help local learners stay on their A game — even in difficult circumstances.

Huawei Petal Search is available for free via the Huawei AppGallery. If you’re a learner, download it now to unlock a wealth of e-learning tools that’ll give your education a boost no matter what grade you’re in.

Armed with Huawei Petal Search, you can easily access information from local services, find apps and get comprehensive results all tailored to your location. This means you won’t have to wade through pages of international search results to find educational resources focused on the SA school curriculum.

Huawei's Petal Search offers big benefits when browsing small screens

SPONSORED | This intelligent search engine is designed with smartphones and tablets in mind
News
1 month ago

This includes the numerous zero-rated e-learning websites available, which you can access without using any mobile data.

For instance, the department of basic education has a variety of NSC past year papers available if you’re in matric. There’s also an extensive range of Mind the Gap study guides for grade 12 learners. If maths, science, IT or CAT are the subjects you’re looking for, check out Siyavula; it has free textbooks available for learners from grade 4 to grade 12 to download.

Vodacom has also come to the party and zero-rated its E-School. Covering a variety of subjects from grade R to matric, this can easily be your go-to resource for quality and freely available educational offerings. 

You can also turn to Huawei AppGallery for an incredible number of freely available educational and e-learning apps. For example, the Oxford Dictionary of English is available for mahala to download. You can also consider Alison, which provides free online courses developed by subject matter experts around the world. You even get a certificate on completion of a course. 

You can save your favourite resources in Huawei Petal Search, giving you the convenience of studying where you left off previously. And, as this search engine is designed with  smaller screens in mind, it’ll deliver a much better user experience when you’re using your smartphone or tablet to study.

This article was paid for by Huawei Mobile Services SA 

ALSO READ:

Six app trends that’ll enhance your mobile experience in 2022

SPONSORED | From more intelligent chat bots to mobile wallets on steroids, it’s going to be a huge year for app innovations, says Huawei
News
3 days ago

For next level video calls, use Huawei’s free MeeTime app

SPONSORED | With features like screen sharing and beauty settings, this app will revolutionise the way you chat to family and friends
Lifestyle
1 week ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Wife joins Absa R103m theft suspect in the dock South Africa
  2. Record-breaking weekend Cape temperatures will not be counted South Africa
  3. SIU refers Magashule associate to the NPA over alleged PPE tender fraud South Africa
  4. Top KZN school suspends prefects for allegedly urinating in pit newbies crawled ... South Africa
  5. From quotas to critical skills exchange — four changes proposed for foreign ... South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS reveal faulty alarm, unserviced sprinklers and security breach led to ...
Burkino Faso coup: Ecowas and SA call for soldiers to return control to ...