Xiaomi opens first store in SA — and is giving you amazing deals to celebrate

Xiaomi fans, it's time to get excited: the global consumer electronics brand is holding the grand opening of its first-ever store in Mzansi on Saturday, November 5 — and is offering you amazing deals to celebrate.

Located at Shop L21 at Sandton City, Johannesburg, the store is the first of many that Xiaomi hopes to ultimately open across the country.

It'll sell a wide range of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones and AIoT (artificial intelligence + internet of things) products ranging from smartwatches and speakers to tablets and home security cameras. Pop in to get the chance to experience these gadgets for yourself, so you can see just how truly innovative they are.

For those who've already invested in one of Xiaomi's awesome and accessible products, if it ever needs repairs, you'll conveniently be able bring it to the store to get the process started.

Don't miss these sensational specials

Visit the new Xiaomi store's grand opening on Saturday for lots of fun, surprises and prizes. You'll also get a huge 50% discount on select items if you purchase them on the day. And, if one of these purchases happens to be a smartphone, you'll get a Mi Smart Band 5 fitness tracker, valued at R699, as a free gift. (Offers valid while stocks last.)