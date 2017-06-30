South Africa

BREAKING: Sandile Mantsoe denied bail in Karabo murder case

30 June 2017 - 11:33 By Naledi Shange
Murder accused 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe during his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena on May 12, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Murder accused 27-year-old Sandile Mantsoe during his first appearance at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena on May 12, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images / Sunday World / Veli Nhlapo

Sandile Mantsoe‚ accused of murdering his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena‚ was denied bail by the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.

The court found that the State has a prima facie case against the accused.

It was possible that Karabo Mokoena was alive when her boyfriend Sandile Mantsoe put a tyre around her‚ doused her with petrol and pool acid before setting her alight in a ditch in Lyndhurst in April‚ the Johannesburg High Court heard on Friday.

Delivering his arguments‚ prosecutor John Metswamere told the court that Mantsoe had practically pleaded guilty to defeating the ends of justice when he confessed to burning her body.

Through his affidavit‚ Mantsoe had informed the court that he had destroyed Mokoena’s body after finding that she had committed suicide in his Sandton apartment.

Further updates to follow.

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Nhlanhla Nene appointed interim director of Wits Business School South Africa
  2. SA records trade surplus of R9.5bn in May South Africa
  3. Phahlane scores court win against police union - with promise of a big payout South Africa
  4. Mixed emotions as Karabo Mokoena’s alleged killer is denied bail South Africa
  5. KZN cop dies after being stabbed by spear-wielding man South Africa

Latest Videos

#ANCNPC Zuma defines radical economic transformation and talks factionalism, ...
Jacob Zuma says ANC stalwarts 'are their own organisation'

Related articles

  1. Karabo could have been alive when she was set alight‚ court hears South Africa
  2. Families of girls allegedly slain by ex-lovers await justice News
  3. Eight things you might have missed in the Karabo murder saga News