Couple sentenced for killing five-year-old daughter
A couple convicted of killing their five-year-old daughter and secretly burying her in a garden have been sentenced in the East London Regional Court.
Nosikhumbuzo Mabusela‚ 28‚ and Siphelo Melfin‚ 32‚ were convicted of defeating the ends of justice and murder on Thursday morning by magistrate Bulelwa Gixana.
The charges related to the July 2016 murder of their five-year-old daughter‚ Kungawo Mabusela.
On the charge of defeating the ends of justice‚ Mabusela was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment‚ but on the charge of murder she was found not guilty.
On the murder charge Melfin was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment‚ and for defeating the ends of justice he got three years’ jail. The sentences will run concurrently.
After the sentence was handed down the couple stood in the dock emotionless. There were no family members in the courtroom.
- DispatchLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP