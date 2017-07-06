Couple sentenced for killing five-year-old daughter

The charges related to the July 2016 murder of their five-year-old daughter‚ Kungawo Mabusela.

On the charge of defeating the ends of justice‚ Mabusela was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment‚ but on the charge of murder she was found not guilty.

On the murder charge Melfin was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment‚ and for defeating the ends of justice he got three years’ jail. The sentences will run concurrently.

After the sentence was handed down the couple stood in the dock emotionless. There were no family members in the courtroom.

