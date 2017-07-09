Five people were killed and three others critically injured in a collision on the R102 near Phoenix on Saturday night.

Private security company‚ Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said a Suzuki was allegedly reversing on the R102‚ north of Durban‚ when an Opel Astra collided into the back of it.

"At approximately 20:30 members of Reaction Unit South Africa were dispatched to the scene after receiving several calls from passing motorists reporting the incident. Upon arrival a Suzuki and an Opel Astra were found to be involved in the collision.

"Three females from the Suzuki and two men in the Opel Astra were killed on impact‚" RUSA director Prem Balram said.

He said three others suffered critical injuries.

"Paramedics from several private ambulance services stabilised the injured on scene before transporting them to Mahatma Ghandi Hospital‚" Balram said.