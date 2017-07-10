Taxi strike averted for now

Millions of South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief for now‚ with the planned nationwide taxi strike called off.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi made the announcement on Sunday after meeting with the South African National Council (Santaco) leadership.

The strike was scheduled for Thursday.

The meeting was to address the issues the industry is currently facing.

“We agreed with the industry to put on hold the planned strike‚ to allow for further engagement.

“Both government and Santaco agreed to work together to confront the challenges the taxi industry experiences on a daily basis.”