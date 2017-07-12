South Africa

Two buses torched in Atteridgeville protest

12 July 2017 - 10:58 By Sipho Mabena
Two buses torched in Atteridgeville protest.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

Two buses have been torched and another one damaged during an early Wednesday morning protest in Atteridgeville‚ west of Pretoria.

Police said about 150 residents embarked on a violent protest in the area‚ which saw the burning and damaging of the buses‚ belonging to Atteridgeville Bus Service.

Constable Tumisang Moloto said the incident occurred around 2am.

"They (are) allegedly complaining about new housing developments at Ext 6‚ which resulted in an eviction. No injuries and arrests have been reported. Police will continue to monitor and assess the situation‚" Moloto said.

