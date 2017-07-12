A petition has been launched to counter violence against Uber and Taxify drivers in South Africa.

The aim is to collect 2‚500 signatures.

The petition will be delivered to Police Minister Fikile Mbalula and has 1‚711 supporters so far.

Last month Uber confirmed a brutal attack on a driver in Pretoria.

The driver was taken to hospital after his car was set alight while he was in the vehicle‚ leading to him sustaining serious injuries.

Following the report‚ another Uber driver became a victim of arson after he was attacked and his car burned to ashes.