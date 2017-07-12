Young Communist League national secretary Mluleki Dlelanga said on Wednesday there is no limit to the number of years a leader of the SA Communist Party may serve in office.

Dlelanga told Communist Party delegates on the third day of the party's congress that the SACP has no set leadership terms.

"The SACP does not have terms. You can lead as long as we believe in you that you can lead‚" he said.

This is the strongest indication yet that general secretary Blade Nzimande will remain in his current position after having already served for 19 years.

Prior to this week's congress‚ there had been suggestions that Nzimande would step aside in favour of second deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila but Mapaila indicated that he would not stand against Nzimande.

One leader who has indicated a desire to step down is first deputy general secretary Jeremy Cronin‚ but he has also indicated that it would be up to delegates to decide if they want him back.

Delegates have until 2pm today to nominate their preferred leaders. If there is no contested position‚ the new leadership will be announced this evening.

If there is a contest‚ elections will take place tomorrow.

- TimesLIVE