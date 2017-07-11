A protest by at least 45 people on the N3 North near London Road has been under way since 10 am‚ with rocks and burning tyres used to block the road.

Wayne Minnaar‚ Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson‚ said residents are protesting over housing issues in Alexandra.

“At the moment the road is blocked with at least 45 people on scene‚ but the police are controlling the situation. The protesters want to occupy the flats that have just been built in Alexandra‚” said Minnaar.

Minnaar said no one was harmed and that the highway will be cleared soon.

- TimesLIVE