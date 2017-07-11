News

Protest action on the N3 over new flats in Alexandra

11 July 2017 - 11:27 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Residents protesting over housing issues in Alexandra have blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres.
Image: mattyEmedic via Twitter

A protest by at least 45 people on the N3 North near London Road has been under way since 10 am‚ with rocks and burning tyres used to block the road.

Wayne Minnaar‚ Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson‚ said residents are protesting over housing issues in Alexandra.

“At the moment the road is blocked with at least 45 people on scene‚ but the police are controlling the situation. The protesters want to occupy the flats that have just been built in Alexandra‚” said Minnaar.

Minnaar said no one was harmed and that the highway will be cleared soon.

- TimesLIVE

