Protesters open fire on motorists in service delivery demonstration

Three vehicles and several buildings were torched at the Tshwane municipality's horticultural park in the middle of the Gomorrah informal settlement.

Earlier on Thursday morning residents blocked Bremer Street towards the Daspoort tunnel with burning tyres.

A truck was also set alight in Van der Hof.

Police pushed residents back into the settlement‚ where they started looting foreign-owned shops.

Residents are demanding electricity.

A TimesLIVE journalist was attacked by a group of residents.

"Situation really tense in there‚ my wrist is injured after a group accosted me for taking pictures. I was trapped in the group but have now managed to get to safety‚" he said in a text message.

