Security companies face criminal case after discovery of dead dog

Two security companies are facing possible criminal charges after a dead dog was allegedly found on one of its premises.

An anti-animal cruelty group said one of its branches had laid charges against 7 Arrows Security and Canine Solutions.

The dead dog‚ owned by Canine Solutions‚ was discovered at a 7 Arrows site.

"The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) welcomes criminal charges that were laid by the Midrand SPCA against 7 Arrows Security and Canine Solutions for cruelty to animals following the discovery of a dead security dog on a site of 7 Arrows Security‚" the NSPCA said in a statement.

"The deceased dog was found to be in an extremely poor condition. The NSPCA is in possession of post mortem and veterinary reports and it is clear that the dog suffered immensely and did not die quickly. The dog suffered from severe pneumonia."

The NSPCA said this was not the first such incident.

"Earlier this year the Bloemfontein SPCA confiscated 13 dogs‚ owned by Canine Solutions‚ from a security company. The dogs were found to be living in extremely poor and dirty conditions. The Bloemfontein SPCA laid criminal charges of animal cruelty against the companies. These charges are still pending."

- TimesLIVE