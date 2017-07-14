South Africa

KZN farmer readies to rescue starving horses in Lesotho

14 July 2017 - 11:58 By Jeff Wicks
A field of horse and cattle bones lies on the hillside near the police impound in the village of Sehonghong, Lesotho. Hundreds of animals, most of which are stolen from South Africa, die in and around the pound each year.
A field of horse and cattle bones lies on the hillside near the police impound in the village of Sehonghong, Lesotho. Hundreds of animals, most of which are stolen from South Africa, die in and around the pound each year.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A KwaZulu-Natal farmer is scrambling to raise money to save more than a dozen horses on the brink of starvation in barren Lesotho.

The animals were confiscated as part of stock theft operations in Lesotho‚ and were likely stolen from farms over the border in South Africa.

Steve Black‚ of Khotso Horse Trails in the southern Drakensberg‚ posted on Facebook that a flurry of calls for help had been received from Lesotho police staffing an animal impound in the secluded village of Sehonghong.

“It is here that stolen horses are impounded by the police to await verification and collection by their rightful owners. Sadly‚ this rarely materialises. The pound has no funding for food and no direct access to water. The horses simply wait to starve to death‚” he posted.

Black said he was trying to raise money to feed as many stricken animals as possible through the hard winter months. He said that he would donate four bales of hay and will provide transport to the village.

“We are looking initially to raise between R5000 - R10 000 to cover fuel and buy as many bales of lucerne and bags of maize meal we can carry. There are currently 17 horses contained‚ which is down from 22 only a couple of weeks ago. We desperately need your help‚” he said.

The Sunday Times in April reported that hundreds of animal skeletons dotted the hillside in the village after they had succumbed to starvation. In Sehonghong‚ the closest water and grazing source is several kilometres away. With nothing supplied to the rustled animals‚ many succumb to hunger before they can ever be claimed by their rightful owners.

The theft of stock costs the agricultural sector in excess of R1.5 billion every year‚ with nearly 75‚000 cases reported to the police since 2013.

Anyone wanting to help can email info@khotso.co.za

-TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Prasa gets tough after court rules on locomotives: Give back our R2.6bn South Africa
  2. Fire and brimstone over service delivery in Gomorrah South Africa
  3. EXCLUSIVE: It's payback time - Prasa demands R2.6 billion for trains that were ... South Africa
  4. It's not a green-eyed monster - it's a tiny new hermit crab found off the West ... Sci-Tech
  5. #ISeeYou: how to make a success of your life as Spoek Mathambo did News

Latest Videos

Gugu Zulu’s wife joins Kilimanjaro expedition in memory of husband
State capture in the spotlight at SACP national congress

Related articles

  1. Another health crisis rocks KZN South Africa
  2. KZN officials expose scam: Government land sold or developed illegally South Africa
  3. Court bid to stop the great KZN land heist South Africa
X