A R3‚000 reward‚ 3‚000 pamphlets and a special WhatsApp group have not been enough to find Musu the cat who went missing during the devastating fires in Knysna more than a month ago.

Now Musu's owner‚ Antoinette Nicolaou‚ has called in an animal communicator.

"The animal communicator specialises in communicating with animals through psychic connection for‚ amongst other reasons‚ to locate missing animals‚'' said Nicolaou. During the fires‚ riot police arrived at their home and ordered everyone to evacuate. Her mother grabbed Musu and gave her to an employer. Musu was "going frantic at this stage due to the chaos''.

"The policeman said that the cat cannot sit on the front seat due to the firearms…The cat was placed on the floor‚'' she said.

"The plan was to evacuate everybody and then get the cat afterwards. When they eventually came downstairs after everyone had been evacuated the policeman had driven away with the cat.''