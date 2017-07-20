The South African Mint has released a limited edition range of silver and platinum coins to mark 50 years of the Krugerrand.

New sizes of coins in the traditional gold range have also been issued to celebrate the 50-year journey‚ the mint said on Thursday.

The collectable Krugerrand range bears the characteristic design of the South African springbok and a distinctive 50th anniversary ‘mint’ mark.

Tumi Tsehlo‚ head of the South Africa Mint said: “The flagship offering in the anniversary range is the limited edition 50 ounce gold coin‚ fifty times as big as the standard Krugerrand and only 55 coins are available for purchase.

“The 50 oz coin is a premium product‚ packaged in a custom-made gold and black casing‚ along with an assortment of commemorative merchandise.

“Producing the once off platinum and silver Krugerrands under the same brand that is synonymous with South African gold coinage is our unique way to commemorate the historic influence of the coin on the gold bullion investment market‚” said Tsehlo.

The SA Mint has also launched a series of chic fashion accessories including bracelets‚ lapel pins and silk scarves.

The 50th anniversary collectable coins and accessories will be available at the South African Mint’s Coin World retail store in Centurion. The SA Mint will also be promoting its range with a pop-up shop inside Elegance Jewellers‚ Melrose Arch‚ in July to mark the occasion.

“Given the Krugerrand’s rich heritage and proud tradition‚ we wanted the limited edition accessories to be relevant to the cause espoused by the brand – fashioning savings. Now you can wear the Krugerrand and join the legion of the iconic coin’s fans. South Africans who are united by their shared love of the Krugerrands can now collect these limited edition accessories and coins to celebrate their pride‚” Tshelo added.

- TimesLIVE