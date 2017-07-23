The way healthcare‚ hospitals and doctors are paid for in South Africa does not “punish the poor” as the NHI policy paper and financing paper suggests.

This is according to a new report on healthcare financing by Econex.

Econex‚ an economics research consultancy started by University of Stellenbosch economics professors‚ has used publicly available data on healthcare use and spend to analyse who pays for what in healthcare.

They find the richest 40% of the country pays for 87% of the health provided in both private and state facilities‚ though their taxes‚ medical aid payments and cash spend.

The paper was released on Friday and was compiled in order to contribute to the NHI debate by ensuring facts on healthcare spend are accessible.

It finds "relative to their financial contribution‚ individuals in poorer parts of the socio-economic distribution receive a far greater proportion of public healthcare benefits”.

It concludes that "payment of healthcare cannot be considered a situation that “punishes the poor”‚ as is put forward in the NHI White Paper of 2015 and of 2017.