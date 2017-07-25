School accused of targeting black pupils over natural hair agrees to suspend code of conduct pending review

Windsor House Academy in Kempton Park which has been accused of targeting black pupils over their natural hair which in some cases was allegedly referred to as being “unruly” has agreed to suspend its code of conduct for three months pending a review.

This follows a meeting between the school’s management and Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi‚ who visited the school on Tuesday after receiving numerous complaints from black learners and their parents regarding the unfair application of the school code of conduct relating to hair.

The aunt of a pupil at the school who was sent home over her “inappropriate” hairstyle‚ accused the school of policing black pupils’ hair.