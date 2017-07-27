Investigating officer warrant officer Johannes Vorster said that on May 20 he received a tip-off that a hijacked Audi RS 7 was parked at the house of the accused.

"We used an unmarked helicopter to fly over the house and I spotted a vehicle that matches the description of this white Audi RS 7‚" he said.

Vorster said a raid was then conducted without a search warrant because they had been informed that the car wouldn't be at the premises for too long.

"(Mozambican national Abeneir) Mavhotso was working on this vehicle. The bonnet of this vehicle was open and it is clear that the VIN number of this Audi RS 7 was grinded off and re-stamped.

"The paint was still wet where the VIN number was tampered with‚" said Vorster.

When the police checked on the number plate of the RS 7 they found that it belonged to an Audi A4 which was registered in the name of Charloos.

"The video footage will show that the accused himself changed the number plates of the said vehicle.

"It will also show that the accused is present when the Audi's VIN number is grinded off and re-stamped‚" he said.

Vorster said the police found one firearm in a safe and a second 9mm was discovered lying in a cupboard next to a magazine containing seven rounds of ammunition.

Vorster said that the police found keys belonging to a Bugatti‚ Porsche‚ Mercedes Benz‚ BMW‚ VW and a Toyota.

The cars had been reported hijacked in Sebokeng‚ Pretoria‚ Diepsloot‚ Emalahleni‚ Brooklyn and Garsfontein‚ among other places.

Charloos’ wife Sadiyya and Mavhotso were nabbed in May during another police raid. Sadiyya is out on R100‚000 bail while Mavhotso was not granted bail because he is not a South African citizen.

During the raid the police also found R750‚000 cash‚ a hijacked Ford Ranger bakkie and a police radio.

He said the investigation led the police to a parking basement in Johannesburg where six cars‚ including a Mercedes Benz C63 and Porsche 911‚ worth just over R4-million were discovered.

"The state will show the court video footage that the accused fetched the said Audi RS 7 and the black C63 Mercedes Benz from this basement with other men and they then leave with three hijacked vehicles.

"I would also like to note that in all… hijackings the same modus operandi was used where a victim is pulled over by means of a blue light. Once they stop the victim is hijacked from their car‚ cellphones‚ money and personal belongings. A bag is put over their heads and is later dropped off at an abandoned spot‚" he said.

Charloos‚ through his lawyer‚ said the vehicles were not found in his premises.

He said he bought the Audi RS 7 from Thokozani Nombula while the Ford Ranger belonged to his employer.

Charloos denied that the sets of car keys were found in his possession.

He said the second firearm had been handed over by his friend to keep it on his behalf.

He said he had known since May 21 that the police were looking for him but "on his own accord handed himself over on July 17".

He said he had almost two months to get out of the country but did not do so‚ which meant he would not be a flight risk if granted bail.

Magistrate S Mati postponed the case to Monday for judgment.

- SowetanLIVE