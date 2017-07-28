The trial of Preshalin Naidoo‚ the man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere‚ was delayed yet again on Friday - this time because his attorney is sick.

Naidoo appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

His case was postponed to October 30 because his instructing attorney‚ Luando Vorster‚ took ill.

Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

The case has been postponed numerous times for various reasons.

- TimesLIVE