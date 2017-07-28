South Africa

Another delay in trial of man accused of Simba Mhere's death

28 July 2017 - 13:35 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Simba Mhere.
Simba Mhere.
Image: Sunday Times

The trial of Preshalin Naidoo‚ the man accused of causing the death of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere‚ was delayed yet again on Friday - this time because his attorney is sick.

Naidoo appeared briefly in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on charges of reckless and negligent driving and culpable homicide.

His case was postponed to October 30 because his instructing attorney‚ Luando Vorster‚ took ill.

Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan‚ who was a passenger in the car Mhere was driving‚ died at the scene of the accident on William Nicol Drive in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ on January 31‚ 2015.

The case has been postponed numerous times for various reasons.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Zokwana serves suspended DG with preliminary charges South Africa
  2. WATCH: Hidden vaults harness Cape Town water South Africa
  3. No finders keepers in Berlin as small fortune turned in to police World
  4. St John’s College teacher fired over racism South Africa
  5. Giving in the name of Mandela: schools receive Vodacom food parcels South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Application for discharge by accused in Simba Mhere death refused South Africa
  2. Trial of man accused of causing Simba Mhere's death to resume in March South Africa
  3. Man accused of causing Simba Mhere's death won't be prejudiced by new evidence‚ ... South Africa
  4. State wants to call new witnesses in Simba Mhere's car crash case South Africa
X