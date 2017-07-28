WATCH: Hidden vaults harness Cape Town water

TimesLIVE reported on the use of the springs earlier this year as the city explored solutions to its looming water crisis.

Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg said the city council was preparing a licence application to make further use of springs and streams.

"In most cases, springs have not been considered to supplement drinking water supply because the expense of enabling the city to treat this water would not justify the small yield," said Limberg.

Limberg said as well as 2.8-million litres a day from the Albion spring in Newlands, the Oranjezicht spring supplied water to irrigate the Cape Town Stadium precinct and Company's Garden.