Tenant flushes toilet 22 times in one day, gets evicted

“The lady was using excessive amounts of water. She would use up to 400 litres of water a day. I have a meter on the toilet and it showed that she flushed the toilet 22 times in one day.”

He explained that even though he will lose out on an income‚ sometimes saving water trumps monetary gain.

Lepnik's personal water use is 60 litres of municipal water a day.

“I have installed a big water-harvesting system. I harvest rain water and I use very little municipal water. You cannot keep on adding people to the same grid‚ knowing that the grid cannot take all that pressure.”

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg said dam levels remain critically low‚ despite recent rains.

Residents have been urged to continue using water sparingly as dam levels currently stand at 25.4%. The last 10% is not safe for consumption.

With the implementation of level 4B water restrictions this month‚ the city aims to bring down collective water use to 500 million litres a day. Currently the collective water use stands at 619 million litres a day.

The water crisis has resulted in the city seeking alternative ways to harvest water and Capetonians will soon be drinking sea water.

