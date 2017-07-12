South Africa

Tenant flushes toilet 22 times in one day, gets evicted

12 July 2017 - 12:37 By Petru Saal
A Capetonian landlord has evicted one of his tenants because she was using up to 400 litres of water a day. File photo.
A Capetonian landlord has evicted one of his tenants because she was using up to 400 litres of water a day. File photo.
Image: Thinkstock

Some Capetonians are taking water restrictions very seriously.

Alex Lepnik‚ 47‚ a landlord from Table View‚ has evicted one of his tenants because she was using too much water. “I put in my rental agreements that the water allowance is recommended from the City of Cape Town. It is written in the contract and also‚ when the tenant moves in‚ I advise them of this‚” said Lepnik.

He said that the tenant refused to take heed as she continued with her water-wasting ways.

Dam levels remain low in spite of recent rain in the Western Cape

Dam levels remain critically low in the Western Cape‚ in spite of the recent rains in the province‚ said Mayco member Xanthea Limberg.
News
1 day ago

“The lady was using excessive amounts of water. She would use up to 400 litres of water a day. I have a meter on the toilet and it showed that she flushed the toilet 22 times in one day.”

He explained that even though he will lose out on an income‚ sometimes saving water trumps monetary gain.

Lepnik's personal water use is 60 litres of municipal water a day.

“I have installed a big water-harvesting system. I harvest rain water and I use very little municipal water. You cannot keep on adding people to the same grid‚ knowing that the grid cannot take all that pressure.”

City of Cape Town mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg said dam levels remain critically low‚ despite recent rains.

Residents have been urged to continue using water sparingly as dam levels currently stand at 25.4%. The last 10% is not safe for consumption.

With the implementation of level 4B water restrictions this month‚ the city aims to bring down collective water use to 500 million litres a day. Currently the collective water use stands at 619 million litres a day.

The water crisis has resulted in the city seeking alternative ways to harvest water and Capetonians will soon be drinking sea water.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Woman tells husband he 'will be sorry' - before being found dead with their ... South Africa
  2. Anti-apartheid hero reunited with a kind captor South Africa
  3. Debt-ridden Air Zimbabwe sacks half its workforce Africa
  4. Court bid to stop the great KZN land heist South Africa
  5. #ISeeYou: how to make a success of your life as Spoek Mathambo did News

Latest Videos

‘Don't let this alliance fall apart’: Best of Ramaphosa’s advice for SACP
Four family members found dead in Reyno Ridge

Related articles

  1. Fire hidden in woods is new Knysna threat South Africa
  2. Cape disaster chief warns of disease danger from drought advice News
  3. Better rains wash away some dairy woes Business
  4. Consumer goods companies take strain Business
X