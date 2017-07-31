The Mountain Zebra National Park outside Cradock celebrated its 80th birthday today by unveiling new accommodation within the 28‚386-hectare park.

The new units include two luxury rock chalets‚ boasting magnificent views of the surrounding landscape.

Six two-sleeper cottages have also been added to the park’s existing offering.

R13.5-million was invested in the renovations‚ which included upgraded infrastructure.

The project took 12 months to complete‚ creating six permanent and 40 temporary jobs during the construction phase‚ according to the managing executive of SANParks‚ Property Mokoena.