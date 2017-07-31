South Africa is facing an economic "dilemma" as two of its most dependent population groups - small children and the elderly - are growing‚ while the number of people making up the workforce‚ is declining.

Releasing the mid-year population estimates‚ statistician-general Pali Lehola said that South Africa's population now stands at an estimated 56.52 million‚ which is 902‚200 more people than in 2016.

Population rates for children aged 0-14 have steadily increased since 2002/3‚ largely due to the introduction of Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMCT) and anti-retroviral treatment for HIV infected mothers and children.

Fertility rates have‚ however‚ declined‚ with the average number of children born to South African mothers now sitting at 2.4‚ compared to 2.7 ten years ago.