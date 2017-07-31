Teacher training in spotlight

Many of South Africa's teachers are ill-prepared for teaching‚ unaccountable and do not receive enough support and training to equip them as competent educators‚ a report by the Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) stated on Monday.

This is the 10th such report compiled by CDE in the past five years. It analyses supply and demand of teachers‚ teaching training and lessons learnt from other countries.

The Department of Education’s 2016-17 annual performance plan identifies poor teaching‚ leadership and a lack of accountability as major challenges.

CDE executive director Anne Bernstein said the various reports released by the body over the years had pointed to weak institutions‚ undue influence by unions and weak knowledge content by teachers‚ as key elements that dragged SA’s basic education to the current astonishing lows.