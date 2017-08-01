At least two cash-in-transit heists took place in various parts of the country on Tuesday morning.

In one‚ a group of armed robbers launched a brazen attack on two cash-in-transit vehicles driving in convoy on the R49 in the North West‚ police said.

Lieutenant-Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the vehicles were travelling on the R49 between Mafikeng and Ottoshoop between 5 and 6am when they were attacked.

They were heading towards Zeerust.