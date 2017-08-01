Robbers blow up cash van in Limpopo
At least two cash-in-transit heists took place in various parts of the country on Tuesday morning.
In one‚ a group of armed robbers launched a brazen attack on two cash-in-transit vehicles driving in convoy on the R49 in the North West‚ police said.
Lieutenant-Colonel Pelonomi Makau said the vehicles were travelling on the R49 between Mafikeng and Ottoshoop between 5 and 6am when they were attacked.
They were heading towards Zeerust.
“Unknown suspects driving in a Mercedes Benz‚ BMW and Toyota Hilux fired shots and forced the security guards off the road‚” said Makau.
“They took an undisclosed amount cash from one of the vehicles‚” she said.
One of the security guards sustained a flesh wound after being shot‚ while the others escaped unharmed.
“The police in Ottoshoop are investigating a case of armed robbery‚” said Makau.
In Limpopo‚ a cash vehicle was blown up on the R71 between Tzaneen and Gravelotte near Phalaborwa.
Lieutenant-Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said officers closed the road pending forensic investigations at the scene.
The robbers took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Pictures circulating on social media showed scores of R50 and R100 notes on the scene.
Ngoepe said further details would follow.
