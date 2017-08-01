A high-speed boat chase on Langebaan Lagoon on Monday looked like a scene from a Hollywood movie.

The scenario demonstrated the real risks rangers in South Africa constantly run when catching poachers at sea and on land.

Five South African rangers have died in the past year‚ among 25 who lost their lives on the continent. Internationally at least 119 have died in the line of duty. One was killed in a helicopter crash‚ another by a lion‚ by rebels in the DRC and militia in South Sudan.

The names of the fallen rangers from Africa and the causes of death were read out at a World Rangers Day event organised at the West Coast National Park headquarters.

Dressed in khaki‚ a phalanx of rangers stood to attention during the sombre roll call in gusty wind.