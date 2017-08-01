South Africa

SA rangers risk their lives in the ongoing battle with poachers

01 August 2017 - 09:16 By Claire Keeton
Rangers demonstrate what they are faced with daily when nabbing poachers.
Image: West Coast National Park

A high-speed boat chase on Langebaan Lagoon on Monday looked like a scene from a Hollywood movie.

The scenario demonstrated the real risks rangers in South Africa constantly run when catching poachers at sea and on land.

Five South African rangers have died in the past year‚ among 25 who lost their lives on the continent. Internationally at least 119 have died in the line of duty. One was killed in a helicopter crash‚ another by a lion‚ by rebels in the DRC and militia in South Sudan.

The names of the fallen rangers from Africa and the causes of death were read out at a World Rangers Day event organised at the West Coast National Park headquarters.

Dressed in khaki‚ a phalanx of rangers stood to attention during the sombre roll call in gusty wind.

Rangers stand at salute in memory of their fallen comrades.
Image: West Coast National Park

Norman Johnson‚ the manager for the Sanparks Cape region‚ said last week he had heard of a ranger who had died and he knew a very young woman who had also lost her life in the past year.

“I salute them. They are doing a service to the country‚ a vocation‚ in protecting our natural resources for our children and fellow South Africans‚” he said.

“The reason for this day makes my gut turn. I would never have thought that looking after the birds and bees would cost lives. But the biggest challenges relate to rhino poaching.”

A young ranger‚ who was stabbed seven times in the line of duty‚ spoke about his passion for the work.

Alistair Sylvester from the Karoo said: “I always believe I’m giving 101%. This is a very important job and I feel proud when I put on my uniform.”

The Cape region of Sanparks has five national parks under its protection: West Coast National Park‚ Agulhas‚ Tankwa Karoo‚ Bontebok and Table Mountain.

