City of Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba has placed the city’s ICT division under what he calls the capable stewardship of MMC of Finance Rabelani Dagada.

Mashaba said in order for the new administration to keep to its promises and fast track service delivery‚ it was vital “that we ensure that the management of critical services are placed within the care of competent leadership”.

This was in addition to Dagada’s continuing efforts to turn around the City’s billing crisis‚ he said.

“MMC Dagada is a highly qualified professional and holds several qualification in the field of ICT and as such has successfully implemented various ICT projects. These include Enterprise Resources Planning Systems‚ Records Management Systems and Wireless Broadband Network.

“I believe that the move of the City’s ICT division to the Finance Department will go a long way to fast tracking our investigation into the inexplicable R1.3 billion acquisition of the 900km broadband network in 2015‚ under the previous administration.