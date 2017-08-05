Ellis Park has seen many a great game in its history‚ but never a Super Rugby final.

Some may argue that the 1993 Super 10 final between Transvaal and Auckland was the first-ever Super Rugby final‚ but that was a bygone era that paved the way to Springbok success at the World Cup two years later.

That said‚ Saturday’s final against the Crusaders (4pm) is an occasion that’s been embraced by Lions supporters who know how their success-starved team have been compared to the Bulls.

They had to watch the Bulls host a semifinal and a final in their Soweto backyard seven years ago. It goes without saying that the Lions were winless that season in what remains the worst campaign on record by any team.