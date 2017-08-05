Rugby

Iconic Ellis Park finally finds its way into Super Rugby final history

05 August 2017 - 15:01 By Khanyiso Tshwaku
General view of a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.
General view of a packed Ellis Park Stadium in Johannesburg.
Image: Gallo Images

Ellis Park has seen many a great game in its history‚ but never a Super Rugby final.

Some may argue that the 1993 Super 10 final between Transvaal and Auckland was the first-ever Super Rugby final‚ but that was a bygone era that paved the way to Springbok success at the World Cup two years later.

That said‚ Saturday’s final against the Crusaders (4pm) is an occasion that’s been embraced by Lions supporters who know how their success-starved team have been compared to the Bulls.

They had to watch the Bulls host a semifinal and a final in their Soweto backyard seven years ago. It goes without saying that the Lions were winless that season in what remains the worst campaign on record by any team.

Francois Pienaar expects ‘one of the greatest finals ever’

Former Lions and Springbok skipper Francois Pienaar believes that Saturday’s Super Rugby final between the Lions and Crusaders could be one of the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Played 13‚ lost 13 with a truckload of tries and points conceded. The Lions were averaging 5000 supporters per game along with a few dogs who braved the spineless performances.

However‚ when you're down and out‚ as the Lions were at the time‚ the only thing that remains is to go up. The fact the Lions were able to sell out Ellis Park was testament to their recent success.

Even then‚ it needed a final to convince fans of selling out the stadium. The attendances in the other playoff games were disappointing by the nature of the fixtures but with the snaking queues after last week’s Lazarus win against the Hurricanes‚ the significance of the match was not lost to supporters.

Super Rugby final moment of truth arrives for Ackermann and his Lions

It is more about the journey. The destination‚ or in this case the Super Rugby crown‚ will not define the Lions‚ says captain Jaco Kriel.
Sport
2 days ago

For the first time in ages‚ Doornfontein was a sea of red that was heaving in expectation. It is an expectation built on two years of solid performances and growing a rose out of what was the concrete of Super Rugby relegation in 2012.

By fortune‚ sheer fortitude‚ planning and skill‚ the Lions muscled their way to the top of the Super Rugby pile.

What happens to them post-Johan Ackermann remains to be seen but Johannesburg can finally roar with pride. A jigsaw puzzle missing in Ellis Park’s venerable display was completed.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Promoted Bavuma stands firm for SA Cricket
  2. Why 'Micho' chose Orlando Pirates over Egyptian giants Zamalek Soccer
  3. Former Proteas captain Smith calls for split coaching system Cricket
  4. Iconic Ellis Park finally finds its way into Super Rugby final history Rugby
  5. England on top after frenetic session Cricket

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives

Related articles

  1. Francois Pienaar expects ‘one of the greatest finals ever’ Rugby
  2. World Cup winner Whitelock wants a Super Rugby medal Rugby
  3. Nxesi throws weight behind 2023 World Cup bid Rugby
  4. 'It doesn't get much better than a sold out venue like Ellis Park,' says Todd Rugby
  5. Super Rugby final moment of truth arrives for Ackermann and his Lions Rugby
  6. Lions name unchanged team for Saturday’s Super Rugby final against the Crusaders Sport
  7. SA's rivals France pulling out all the stops to stage 2023 Rugby World Cup Rugby
  8. Setbacks build staying power Rugby
  9. SA Rugby in new bid to stop Watson's return Rugby
  10. De Klerk wants to go out on a high Rugby
  11. De Klerk admits his emotions have already started building up ahead of big day Rugby
  12. SA Rugby to appeal order to reinstate former referees manager Andre Watson Rugby
  13. Lions go for the jugular Rugby
  14. Cheetahs, Kings start new Pro 14 journey Rugby
  15. Lions vs Crusaders Super Rugby final is bigger than an All Blacks game‚ says ... Rugby
X