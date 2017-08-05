Online rental scammers have struck again in the Western Cape‚ this time to the tune of R20,000.

Gordon’s Bay businessman Greg von Gossler was stunned on Saturday morning when a family arrived at his house “to move in”. The property had been fraudulently advertised on Gumtree as being up for rent‚ and the unsuspecting family responded.

Von Gossler said on Facebook: “A few days ago an estate agent friend of mind contacted me to find out if our house was to rent‚ as it was being advertised on Gumtree and they suspected it was a scam‚ especially because the rent seemed waaay too low.

“After I told her that it was not to rent‚ the police were informed and a private investigator was appointed. I didn’t think much of the whole thing as I couldn’t imagine that anyone would fall for something like this.

“Well‚ lo and behold‚ at 8 this morning the first family arrived to move in. After having paid a R20,000 deposit! I wonder how many more will be arriving today.”

Von Gossler told TimesLIVE his son met the family on his way to work. He said they were surprised when he told them the home had not been legitimately advertised.