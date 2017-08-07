Otto’s DNA findings put a bigger question under the spotlight: Is it possible that someone came to 12 Goske Street at the luxury De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch‚ wiped out three members of the Van Breda family with an axe in 2015‚ and left no trace that they had been there?

Henri van Breda‚ 22‚ stands accused of killing his parents and brother‚ and attempting to murder his younger sister Marli.

It was revealed earlier in the day that DNA of his mother‚ Teresa‚ and brother‚ Rudi‚ were found under his fingernails and in blood stains on his shorts.

His legal team‚ however‚ has argued that an intruder came in and carried out the dastardly deeds.