South Africa

No unknown DNA samples found at Van Breda home

07 August 2017 - 16:59 By Tanya Farber
Henri van Breda‚ 22‚ stands accused of killing his parents and brother‚ and attempting to murder his younger sister Marli.
Henri van Breda‚ 22‚ stands accused of killing his parents and brother‚ and attempting to murder his younger sister Marli.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

“I did not find any unknown DNA at all from the scene of the crime.”

These words‚ uttered by Lieutenant-Colonel Sharlene Otto - a chief forensic analyst on the stand in the Henri van Breda triple axe murder trial - were at the heart of a heated exchange in the High Court in Cape Town on Monday between state prosecutor Susan Galloway‚ and counsel for the defence Piet Botha.

DNA of Henri van Breda's mother and brother found on his hand

Nail scrapings taken from the left hand of triple-axe murder accused Henri van Breda show DNA from his mother‚ Teresa van Breda‚ and his brother‚ ...
News
3 hours ago

Otto’s DNA findings put a bigger question under the spotlight: Is it possible that someone came to 12 Goske Street at the luxury De Zalze estate in Stellenbosch‚ wiped out three members of the Van Breda family with an axe in 2015‚ and left no trace that they had been there?

Henri van Breda‚ 22‚ stands accused of killing his parents and brother‚ and attempting to murder his younger sister Marli.

It was revealed earlier in the day that DNA of his mother‚ Teresa‚ and brother‚ Rudi‚ were found under his fingernails and in blood stains on his shorts.

His legal team‚ however‚ has argued that an intruder came in and carried out the dastardly deeds.

Meet the detective investigating 3 of SA's most talked about murder cases

Sergeant Marlon Appollis is no ordinary detective. He has been charged with investigating three of the most talked about murder mysteries - all at ...
News
10 days ago

After Otto said no trace of unknown DNA was found at the scene‚ Galloway asked: “What are the odds that a person entered‚ committed a crime and left no DNA?”

Botha objected‚ and then Galloway instead asked Otto to explain the Locard Principle.

“Every touch leaves a trace‚” explained Otto‚ “that is the first rule of forensics.”

When Galloway then asked how an intruder could be responsible for the murders but not leave DNA‚ Botha objected and accused her of speculation.

Judge Siraj Desai let Otto respond‚ and she said‚ “Only if you wore a full PPE‚ you won’t leave a trace on the crime scene.”

PPE stands for personal protective equipment‚ which is – according to the UK's Health and Safety Executive - designed to protect against safety risks at work and includes items such as gloves ''eye protection‚ high-visibility clothing‚ safety footwear and safety harnesses''.

Three smart women take on Van Breda

The Van Breda triple-murder case has vibrated with emotion, but over the past 30 days in court the brilliant analytical minds of three women have ...
News
1 month ago

The analysis of the crime scene had focused on 216 samples – “far more than the usual number”‚ according to Otto. She said the defence team had asked for a paper trail which documents every aspect of their analysis – from the credentials of the analysts‚ to the extraction process‚ to the raw data‚ positive and negative controls‚ and standard operating procedures.

“We numbered the pages in the file‚ and it came to around 3‚000 pages‚” said Otto‚ adding‚ “The actual exhibits are all still available because one of the international guidelines is that either part of a swab is kept for further analysis or the DNA extraction itself is kept.”

Botha also objected that his team had not been privy before Monday’s proceedings to a new DNA test done on a swab taken from the door of the laundry room downstairs at the house.

But‚ said Otto‚ the sample had proven to contain no DNA – either because it gave a false positive that it was blood in the first place‚ or because it was possibly animal blood which was there because of the laundry room’s proximity to the kitchen where meat is prepared for meals.

The case continues.

Most read

  1. 'Kidnapped' Pretoria businessman has contacted his son South Africa
  2. Missing tycoon would not survive without his heart medication South Africa
  3. No unknown DNA samples found at Van Breda home South Africa
  4. LISTEN: New podcast takes you inside the #GuptaEmails story South Africa
  5. Go solar: the best way to save under the sun News

Latest Videos

Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
Baleka Mbete announces decision on secret ballot
X