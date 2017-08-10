Controversial Consol Glass ad of little girl playing with a glass jar can stay on air

Running‚ jumping and climbing on monkey bars holding a glass jar is not a good idea - particularly for children.

That was the message the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) had for glass manufacturer Consol Glass who ran a television advertisement depicting a little girl doing exactly that in a play park.

Four parents complained to the ASA about a Consol Glass advert showing the child emptying a glass jar full of cookies. The girl then goes into a public park with the glass in hand‚ comes down a slide‚ sitting on and hanging from monkey bars‚ running after children in their bikes‚ lying on the merry-go-round and swaying the jar to and fro beneath the swings.

She later goes home to her blind grandmother‚ opens the jar and makes her listen to all the sounds from the park.